2023/0920/FFU: Erection of a single storey front extension, single storey side extension, two dormer windows to the side and part single, part two storey rear/side extension following demolition of rear extension to include fenestration alterations. Erection of an outbuilding to the rear of the property and an outdoor in-ground pool following demolition of no. 8 outbuildings. New Cottage, Highams Lane, Chobham.