Bisley & West End
2023/0865/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the erection of a front porch. 295 Guildford Road, Bisley.
2023/0904/FFU: Scotts Farm, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham. Erection of a new dwelling with subterranean basement following demolition of existing outbuildings.
2023/0932/FFU: Erection of a public sculpture (life-size stag) in the centre of the Fellow Green roundabout on the A322 Guildford Road. Planning permission previously granted under 19/0713/FFU. Roundabout Junction Kerria Way, Guildford Road, West End.
Lightwater
2023/0916/FFU: Erection of a two storey side extension following demolition of garage. 15 Christie Close, Lightwater.
Windlesham & Chobham
2023/0920/FFU: Erection of a single storey front extension, single storey side extension, two dormer windows to the side and part single, part two storey rear/side extension following demolition of rear extension to include fenestration alterations. Erection of an outbuilding to the rear of the property and an outdoor in-ground pool following demolition of no. 8 outbuildings. New Cottage, Highams Lane, Chobham.
2023/0936/FFU: Erection of a dwelling, following demolition of existing glasshouse, office and ancillary buildings associated with the commercial plant nursery. Cedars Garden Nursery, Church Road, Windlesham.
2023/0937/GPD: Application under Class A, Part 16 of Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for the installation of a 15m high 5G Phase 9 slimline monopole telecommunications mast with cabinet and associated ancillary works. Highway Verge Opposite Mimbridge House, Station Road, Chobham.
2023/0915/GPD: Prior Approval Application for a proposed change of use of an agricultural building to a dwelling house (Class C3) under Class Q, Part 3, Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended). Browells Wood, Windlesham Road, Chobham.
2023/0939/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 6 (Cross section and Irrigation) attached to planning permission 23/0394/FFU for Proposed outbuilding within the rear garden. Pear Tree House, 1 Chertsey Road, Chobham.