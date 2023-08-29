Bisley and West End
2023/0829: Erection of a detached two-storey dwelling to provide four bedrooms, with integral garage and associated driveway and landscaping. Land east of Penny Cottage, Bagshot Road, Chobham
2023/0836: Erection of detached outbuilding in rear garden to provide ancillary accommodation. 15 High Street, West End
2023/0868: Garage conversion to provide habitable accommodation including new front window and door, front and rear dormer windows to garage roof, additional car parking space along with fenestration changes to the rear. 19 Rose Meadow, West End
2023/0877: Certificate of Lawful Development (Proposed) for a loft conversion into habitable accommodation, the installation of two front roof lights, the erection of a rear dormer and internal alterations. 29 Benner Lane, West End
2023/0883: Erection of a two-storey side and two-storey rear infill extension, removal of one chimney, installation of three rear dormer windows, erection of a front porch, roof lights, internal alterations and changes to fenestration. Russlyn, 3 Ford Road, Bisley
Lightwater
2023/0881: Certificate of Lawfulness (Proposed) for the proposed erection of an outbuilding. 36 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0857: Creation of an all-weather canter track. Langshot Stud Farm, Gracious Pond Road, Chobham
2023/0880: The demolition of all the existing structures at Woodhall and the construction of a replacement one- and two-storey, detached, six-bedroom dwelling with basement garaging entirely below ground level. Four self-contained apartments. Two of the apartments are housed above two detached courtyard garage buildings, forming a traditional courtyard to the front of the property. Woodhall, Woodhall Lane, Sunningdale