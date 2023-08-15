Bisley and West End
2023/0821: Prior approval for a larger home extension with roof lights (schedule 2, part 1, class A) with a maximum depth of 8m, a maximum height of 2.60m and an eaves height of 2.85m with changes to fenestration. Ferndale, Halebourne Lane, West End
2023/0822: Proposed single-storey side and rear extensions. 12 Erica Close, West End
2023/0826: Certificate of Lawfulness (Existing) for existing single-storey rear/side extension and porch. 295 Guildford Road, Bisley
2023/0838: Certificate of Lawfulness (Existing) for existing garage conversion to reception room. 8 Blackstroud Lane West, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0707: Variation of condition 2 of the Planning Inspectorate decison APP/D/3640/A/1021442 SU14/0676 to allow an additional mobile home. 1 Bonds Drive, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
2023/0747: Submission of details to comply with conditions 7 (sustainable drainage systems) and 9 (proposed ground levels of the site) attached to planning permission 19/2141/FFU for demolition of the existing building and erection of a new club building and nine dwellings, access roads, car parking and landscaping. 50 Windsor Road, Chobham
2023/0764: Erection of a detached single-storey garage with a flat roof following demolition of two existing garages. 10 Sandy Lane, Chobham
2023/0818: Extensions/alterations of an existing courtyard kitchen, roof lights, fabric awning, new storage area following demolition of existing shed and changes to fenestration. Windlesham Moor, Sunninghill Road, Windlesham
2023/0839: Conversion of garage into habitable accommodation, a front infill extension and internal alterations. Spring Cottage, 1A Burrow Hill Green, Chobham
2023/0840: Erection of a front porch/utility room. 11 Red Lion Road, Chobham
2023/0846: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (no external facing materials shall be used on or in the development hereby approved until samples of them have been submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority) attached to planning permission 22/1202/FFU for erection of single-storey side extension and changes to fenestration. The Hedges, Church Road, Windlesham