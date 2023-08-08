Bisley and West End
2023/0770: Loft conversion with gable end on both sides and a rear dormer under 50cm3. 14 Jopling Road, Bisley
Lightwater
2023/0765: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions following demolition of existing garage, single-storey front porch and gable, erection of attached front garage, part conversion of roof space with rear dormer, installation of roof lights and changes to fenestration. 94 Ambleside Road, Lightwater
2023/0771: Erection of detached outbuilding to the rear of the property. 13 High View Road, Lightwater
2023/0783: Construction of an outdoor seating area for cafe use, the conversion of window to external service hatch, and window to service door together with the installation of an extract flue to the roof. Lightwater Country Park, Lightwater Leisure Centre, The Avenue, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0788: Notification under class F of part 8 of schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the construction of a temporary hangar at Fairoaks Airport. Fairoaks Airport, Chertsey Road, Chobham
2023/0774: Removal of condition 3 of appeal decision JRN/EG/P.1419 (January 4, 1974) relating to occupation by agricultural worker. Oaklands Farm, 96 Chertsey Road, Chobham
2023/0815: Request for a screening opinion under the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 for the erection of two demountable film studios, along with ancillary office space, backlot area, car parking, landscaping and access road for a temporary period of five years. Fairoaks Airport, Chertsey Road, Chobham