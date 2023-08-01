Bisley and West End
2023/0723: Erection of a single-storey rear extension with roof lights, following demolition of existing conservatory. 201 Queens Road, Bisley
2023/0756: Certificate of Lawfulness for a proposed loft conversion with rear dormer, hip-to-gable roof extension with roof lights, front porch and fenestration alterations. 264 Guildford Road, Bisley
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0710: Single-storey front/side extension. 17 Deans Court, Windlesham
2023/0720: Erection of a detached garage. Glenthorn, Chertsey Road, Chobham
2023/0749: Erection of an entrance gate with pillars. Lancewood, London Road, Windlesham
2023/0759: Prior approval for a larger home extension with roof light (schedule 2, part 1, class A) with a maximum depth of 6.5m, a maximum height of 4m and an eaves height of 2.55m, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory and rear store. 8 Broom Lane, Chobham
2023/0763: Certificate of Lawfulness to confirm compliance with 2007/0703 (erection of a single-storey extension to existing stables and a detached store building). Foxwood Stables, Dunstall Green, Chobham
2023/0768: Non-material amendment to planning permission 2022/1077/FFU to provide additional door to the front elevation. Wentworth House, Westwood Road, Windlesham