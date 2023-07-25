Bisley and West End
2023/0726: Lawful Development Certificate for the siting of a building. Field 6800, Lucas Green Road, West End
2023/0731: Part ground-/part first-floor side and rear extension with roof lights, internal alterations and changes to fenestration. 18 Bergenia Court, West End
2023/0733: Erection of car port. Grove Farm, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
2023/0742: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of a rear dormer and hip-to-gable roof extension. 13 Sefton Close, West End
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/0529: Erection of a two-storey side/rear extension and internal alterations. 2 Fowlers Mead, Chobham
2023/0730: Erection of a conservatory following demolition of existing. Holly Cottage, 61 Updown Hill, Windlesham
2023/0737: Proposed installation of a non-permanent double metal motorcycle storage shed to the frontage of the property. 6 Bracken Way, Chobham