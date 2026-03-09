Plans for a major industrial building near Send have been thrown out in the face of fierce local opposition. Fears centred on the village’s main street being “manifestly unsuitable” for heavy vehicles.
The proposal included eight commercial units built at Burnt Common Nurseries off London Road (B2215) in Send, creating around 7,300 square metres of industrial and warehouse space as well as around 60 jobs.
Councillors turned down the controversial scheme at a Guildford Borough Council Planning meeting on March 4. The majority of members agreed London Road’s current infrastructure was not suitable to carry heavy vehicles through the quiet villages.
Residents in the semi-rural villages of Ripley, Send and Clandon mounted intense opposition to the scheme. They said the development could bring a surge in HGVs and heavy traffic to a road network they claimed is already stretched.
Phil Rance, who lives in Send, told the planning meeting: “Every journey passes across the roundabout.”
He said: “HGVs already accelerate past bus stops towards the A3 which I can tell you first hand is terrifying.”
Mr Chapman added that the traffic impact does not account for around 500 planned homes at Garlick’s Arch. He said residents are being asked to accept the scheme “in the name of economic development”, adding “Thousands of people will live with the consequences of this decision.”
Councillors echoed the residents’ fears during the course of the debate. Cllr Patrick Oven argued the road was “manifestly unsuitable” for the volume of HGVs the site could generate.
“That B-road is effectively the village’s main street,” he said. “It’s completely unsuitable for taking 44-tonne lorries night and day.”
Despite the economic benefits, residents insist the development risks fundamentally changing the character of the area and worsening traffic through the surrounding villages.
