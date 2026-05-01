Luxury developer Consero has released details of its Oaktrees development in Send offering an early glimpse of the new detached homes.
The four detached homes feature classic use of materials and details, including handmade bricks with a varied finish, plain roof tiles and Tudor and render panels.
Jason Lawrence, managing director at Consero, said: “We’ve designed the homes to reflect and complement the local vernacular around Send, Ripley and the surrounding villages.
“As we near completion of the outer shell, our attention will next be on our signature features such as sophisticated kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and our renowned interior styling.”
The homes also feature strong green credentials, reflecting Consero’s sustainable approach. Further details, including pricing, will be released in early summer.
Consero is known for delivering luxurious properties in prestigious locations, including the Wentworth Estate and St George’s Hill. The company is now bringing its bespoke quality to a wider audience.
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