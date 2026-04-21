A former Surrey bowling club could be bulldozed and replaced with nine family homes.
The 1970s Weybridge clubhouse could be replaced with a small housing development of mostly two-storey homes with loft rooms.
Developers Birchwood Homes said the new plan fixes the issues that caused a near-identical scheme to be rejected just months ago.
The outline application was lodged for the site on Springfield Lane.
A previous version was thrown out on appeal in December 2025, mainly over road safety concerns but the developer says those have now been addressed.
The plans do not include affordable housing, as developments under 10 homes fall below the council’s threshold for that requirement.
The site sits just outside but next to the Monument Green Conservation Area, but planning inspectors have indicated that a development of this size could fit the character of the area if designed properly.
The application is open to comments until May 12.
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