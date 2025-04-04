Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0209: Two-storey side and part first-floor rear extension and insertion of side rooflights. Proposed side porch and relocated front door. 17 Station Road
2025/0206: Proposed alterations to roof including raising of ridge height, addition of roof extensions including rear dormer window and insertion of front and rear rooflights. Single-storey rear extension, single-storey bay window extension and front porch extension. Replacement detached garage following demolition of existing garage, expansion to existing driveway, and new front replacement gates. Changes to external materials and fenestration. Little Highfield, Highfield Road
2025/0218: Single-storey side and rear extension and rear outbuilding. 19 Studland Road
2025/0236: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 7 Redwing Gardens
2025/0166: Single-storey rear extension. 1 Campbell Close
2025/0202: Single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing outbuilding. Insertion of front side and rear roof lights. 5 Kings Avenue
Canalside
2025/0235: Proposed first-floor rear extension to increase size of existing flat. Flat 2, 8 Chertsey Road
2025/0175: Retention of single-storey front extension and first-floor rear extension. 118 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
2025/0191: Proposed two-storey rear and first-floor extension to existing detached single storey office building to the rear of No 29 Eve Road to create two-storey building. Unit 1, Imperial House, Albert Drive, Sheerwater
Goldsworth Park
2025/0160: Retrospective application for change of use from amenity land to private residential and enclosure with new boundary fencing. 25 Willowmead Close
Heathlands
2025/0211: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 188 Connaught Road
2025/0199: Retrospective planning permission for 4No outbuildings ancillary to main houseboat. Cernunnos, Hermitage Road
2025/0138: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 214 Connaught Road
2025/0168: First-floor side extension. Bridge End, Prey Heath Road
2025/0195: Single-storey side extension and new front porch. 32 Hillside
2025/0198: Certificate of Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory. Addition of 2No side dormer windows and changes to fenestration. Bernisdale, Hook Heath Road
2025/0207: Single-storey front extension. 46 Connaught Crescent
2025/0214: Single-storey side (north-east elevation) extension, fenestration alterations and porch canopy. Home Green, Golf Club Road
2025/0201: Certificate of Proposed Lawfulness Development for the addition of L- shaped rear dormer and installation of No2 roof lights to the front elevation. 307 Connaught Road, Brookwood
Horsell
2025/0184: Proposed rooms in roofspace and erection of rear dormer window. Proposed partial conversion of garage into habitable room and addition of roof lantern to existing single storey rear extension. Alterations to fenestration. 40 Horsell Park Close
2025/0213: Two-storey rear extension and part first-floor side extension over existing garage. New porch roof. 12 Brockenhurst Close
Hoe Valley
2025/0233: Part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extensions including formation of 3No front dormer windows to form habitable accommodation at first-floor level together with associated external alterations. 20 Westfield Avenue, Westfield
2025/0167: Single-storey rear extension. 49 Shackleford Road, Old Woking
2025/0212: Insertion of window to second-floor rear elevation. 2 Cricketers Close
2024/0952: Retrospective application for single-storey rear, side and front extension (amendments to PLAN/2020/0770). Retrospective formation of a new vehicle access and creation of hardstanding to property frontage. (Amended Description). 48 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
Knaphill
2025/0216: First-floor level extension to, and conversion of existing, first-floor storage area into a self-contained two-bedroom residential unit with associated bin and bicycle storage provision. 5 Anchor Crescent
Mount Hermon
2025/0117: Single-storey rear extension into service yard and of infill rear extension, new main entrance canopy, single-storey link to existing detached building to west and front extension thereto, new pro shop lobby to east, internal reconfiguration and associated changes to fenestration. Hoebridge Golf Centre, Old Woking Road
2025/0181: Single-storey rear extension, conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and creation of front hardstanding. 9 Langley Walk
Pyrford
2025/0231: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room. 2 Bassett Road
2025/0148: Alterations to existing two-storey front extension. Matel, Forest Road
St John’s
2025/0203: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 8 Winnington Way
2025/0200: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room with new windows and wall infills to match existing. Alterations to internal layout. 1 Inglewood