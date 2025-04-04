2025/0206: Proposed alterations to roof including raising of ridge height, addition of roof extensions including rear dormer window and insertion of front and rear rooflights. Single-storey rear extension, single-storey bay window extension and front porch extension. Replacement detached garage following demolition of existing garage, expansion to existing driveway, and new front replacement gates. Changes to external materials and fenestration. Little Highfield, Highfield Road