Woking Borough Council
Canalside
2025/0164: Part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and single storey front extension. 23 Bentham Avenue
2025/0188: Two-storey front extension and part-single, part two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing lean-to. Replacement roof to dwelling incorporating rooflights and PV panels to facilitate creation of second-floor habitable accommodation. Alterations to fenestration to north and south flank elevations. Changes to internal layout including conversion of existing double-garage to habitable accommodation. Magpies , 21 The Riding
2025/0187: Part single, part two-storey rear extension, part single, part two-storey side extension and part two-storey, part single storey front extension and front porch, following partial demolition of existing garage. 266 Albert Drive
Heathlands
2025/0189: Single-storey rear extension and orangery following demolition of single-storey extension and conservatory. Whitmoor Farm House, Whitmoor Lane, Sutton Green
2025/0197: Proposed 15-metre wide and 6-metre high protection netting. Worplesdon Golf Club
2025/0196: Replacement of 1.2-metre high chain link fence with 1.8-metre high close boarded panel timber fence with concrete posts on gravel boards. Worplesdon Golf Club
2025/0193: Single-storey rear extension. April Cottage, Guildford Road
2025/0194: Application for Listed Building Consent for single-storey rear extension. April Cottage, Guildford Road
Hoe Valley
2025/0185: Proposed insertion of second-floor window to rear elevation. 5 Cricketers Close
2024/0920: Retrospective application for single-storey rear, side and front extension with additional ground floor lean-to (amendments to PLAN/2020/0770). 48 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
2025/0141: Rear outbuilding. 20 Westfield Avenue
2025/0176: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 22 The Moorlands
2025/0190: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 5.344m, maximum height of 3.32m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.9m. 43 Priors Croft, Old Woking
Horsell
2025/0158: Part two-storey part single-storey rear extension, replacement of roof and insertion of bay windows to front elevation. Conversion of garage to habitable room. Addition of 1x first-floor window and rooflight to west flank elevation and addition of 1x first-floor window to east flank elevation. 20 Meadway Drive
2025/0179: Part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension, first-floor single and two-storey rear extension, first-floor side addition following demolition of conservatory. Installation of front rear and side solar panels. 29 Wheatsheaf Close
Mount Hermon
2025/0163: Part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extensions and first-floor front extension and alterations to external materials and fenestration. Courtlands, Lytton Road
2024/0907: Listed Building Consent for a replacement of back door. 15 Oldfield Wood, Maybury
2025/0161: Demolition of open bay car port and workshop, conversion of existing garage to habitable room, erection of single-storey side extension to accommodate self-contained annexe ancillary to main dwelling and attached garage. Proposed roof extension including 5No front dormer windows. Insertion of rear rooflight and changes to external materials. Broadoaks, Ivy Lane
Pyrford
2025/0165: Single-storey side extension following demolition of garage. Copper Beech, Old Woking Road
St John’s
2025/0180: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3.8m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.1m. 16 St James Close
2025/0171: Single-storey rear extension. 20 Five Oaks Close
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Lightwater
25/0298/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 17 (Arboricultural Method Statement) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for Development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99 - 101 Guildford Road
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0270/FFU: Part single part two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Fran Doro, 14A Mincing Lane Chobham 25/0271/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of wooden building for ancillary storage to the agricultural use. Windlecroft Farm, Windlesham Road, Chobham
25/0290/DTC: Submission of details to comply with Condition 4 (APWMS), Condition 5 (CEMP ), Condition 6 (AMS and TPP), Condition 8 (External Lighting Layout) relating to 24/0604/FFU for erection of single-storey rear and side extension with roof alterations including partial increase to roof height, erection of front porch following removal of front bay window, demolition of existing entrance porch, conversion of front hipped roof to gable end roof, including new external materials and changes to fenestration. Installation of open air swimming pool. Englefield Farm, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham