2025/0188: Two-storey front extension and part-single, part two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing lean-to. Replacement roof to dwelling incorporating rooflights and PV panels to facilitate creation of second-floor habitable accommodation. Alterations to fenestration to north and south flank elevations. Changes to internal layout including conversion of existing double-garage to habitable accommodation. Magpies , 21 The Riding