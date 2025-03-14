25/0207/FFU: Construction of two dormer windows in the front elevation of the existing roof space. Fairways, Priest Lane, West End 25/0216/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension with roof lights following the demolition of existing rear element and installation of render on all existing facades. 103 Guildford Road, West End 25/0232/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following the demolition of existing conservatory, conversion of garage to habitable accommodation including alterations to front of garage, along with internal alterations and fenestration changes. 27 Gardenia Drive, West End 25/0234/FFU: Erection of two single-storey rear extensions, part conversion of garage into habitable space, roof lights, fenestration alterations and associated internal works. Westfield, 1 Zinnia Drive, Bisley