2025/0084: Demolition of all existing outbuildings and of two-storey rear projection. Formation of 2no. new single-storey front projecting bays, reform of curved porch to become enclosed and set forwards, extension of existing rear projecting bay window to second-floor level, including formation of new rear dormer window. Formation of further rear dormer window and insertion of 1no. north-east side rooflight. Erection of single-storey side/rear pool room extension (including plant room) and erection of single-storey rear extension following removal of existing single-storey rear extension. Removal of external metal rear staircase and north-east chimney stack, addition of external facade details such as brick details to south-west wing and reform of roof at rear, replacement of existing UPVC windows throughout with sash/casement style windows and associated fenestration changes. Replacement garden terrace to rear and associated landscaping works. Throwleigh Lodge , Ridgeway