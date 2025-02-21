HABREG/2025/0001: Approval under Regulation 75 of Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: PLAN/2024/0190 (Application for prior approval under Class Q, Part 3, Schedule 2 of Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) for proposed change of use of steel framed agricultural building and timber store into two independent dwellings (Use Class C3) and associated operational development.) Runtley Wood Farm, Runtley Wood Lane, Sutton Green