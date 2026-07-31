Byfleet & West Byfleet

PLAN/2026/0493: Proposed change of use of the first and second floor from office (Use Class E(g)(i)) to one 3-bedroom residential maisonette (Use Class C3) and the insertion of one new window to the first-floor northeast side. First and second floors, 61A , 61 Old Woking Road, West Byfleet

PLAN/2026/0514: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4.5m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 54 Oyster Lane, Byfleet

PLAN/2026/0518: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing rear conservatory. Conversion of the existing loft into habitable accommodation including the erection of a rear roof dormer and associated increase in maximum height to the ridge of the roof. 37 Hart Road, Byfleet

PLAN/2026/0517: Erection of oak-framed carport. 1 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet

Canalside

PLAN/2026/0537: Proposed demolition of existing properties at Spencer Close (Nos. 2-12) and redevelopment to provide new access road from Towpath Cresent to Devonshire Avenue. Land between Spencer Close And Forsyth Path, Sheerwater

Heathlands

PLAN/2026/0345: Change of use of land to the front to residential curtilage. Crooksbury , Guildford Lane, Woking

PLAN/2026/0530: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension. 168 Connaught Road, Brookwood

PLAN/2026/0432: Change of use from Class C3 (dwelling) to mixed use of Classes C3 (dwelling) and C1 (hotel) to create a spa with 7 x units of guest accommodation and 1 x self contained dwelling. Associated increase to existing hardstanding to increase parking provision and alterations to fenestration. Whitmoor Farm, Whitmoor Lane, Sutton Green

TREE/2026/8185: Please see attached document for schedule of works. (Works subject to TPO 626/0361/1989). Land at Brookwood Military Cemetery, Dawney Hill, Pirbright

PLAN/2026/0502: Proposed minor external alterations to all elevations of the building including the creation of doors within existing window openings and installation of balconies. Red House, Cemetery Pales, Brookwood

TREE/2026/8180: Large conifer at front of property - Fell to ground level. (Works subject to TPO 626/0103/1969). The Corner House, Fernhill Lane, Woking

PLAN/2026/0429: Operational development comprising siting of 16 storage containers, used for storage purposes. Three Js Nursery, Smarts Heath Road, Woking

Hoe Valley

PLAN/2026/0525: Formation of new vehicular access. 13 Winston Way, Old Woking

Horsell

TREE/2026/8181: Mature cherry tree - Fell to ground level and replace with similar cherry at location (B). (Works within Horsell Birch Conservation Area). 2 High Street, Horsell

TREE/2026/8177: T1: Leylandi - Remove to ground level (Works within Waldens Park Rd - Conservation Areas). Bowness , Church Hill, Horsell

Mount Hermon

PLAN/2026/0506: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a two-storey rear extension, internal alterations, addition of insulation to external walls, doors and windows, the erection of a rear dormer window and the insertion of one front roof light. 7 White Rose Lane, Woking

PLAN/2026/0520: Alterations to the width of existing front boundary treatment to facilitate the widening of the existing vehicular access. 84 Park Road, Woking

TREE/2026/8178: T1- Oak: Reduce canopy by 2m and lift canopy by removing epicormic growth up to first major limb by approx 7m (Works subject to TPO/0005/2021). Hilltop , The Ridge, Woking

Pyrford

PLAN/2026/0515: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer and insertion of 2No front rooflights. 74 Princess Road, Maybury, Woking

St John’s

PLAN/2026/0512: Retrospective application for conversion of attached garage to habitable accommodation. 19 Inglewood, Woking

Decisions made

including:

Canalside

PLAN/2024/0680: Permitted subject to s106 Agreement. Change of use from C4 (small HMO) to Sui Generis (large HMO for up to 9 persons) along with the installation of a rear dormer and front rooflights and additional rear elevation fenestration (amended plans). 18 The Broadway, Woking

Pyrford

PLAN/2026/0259: Permitted. Demolition of existing single-storey store and plant room, and erection of a single-storey glazed link extension, replace existing door with a window and installation of a conservation roof window at second-floor level. The Old Pyrford Vicarage, Church Hill, Pyrford

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