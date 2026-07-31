A former merchant’s building in Chertsey is being transformed into 27 new affordable homes. The Station Road site had originally been granted planning permission in 2022 for a mix of private market properties and just nine affordable flats.
That changed in 2026 when it was decided all 26 two-bed flats, and the single three-bed flat, would go towards reducing Runnymede Borough Council’s housing waiting list.
Amanda Williams, chief investment officer at housing association Aster, said: “Areas like Chertsey offer fantastic locations and strong transport links, but being within the M25 often means high rental and house buying costs put them out of reach for many people. Delivering affordable homes in these areas is so important.”
The project, being delivered by Thakeham, replaces the former building with new homes over three and four storeys.
Demolition is complete and work has started on redevelopment.
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