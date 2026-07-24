TREE/2026/8173: T1, T2, T3, T4, T5: Oak trees - At the rear of the back garden to be cut back 2-3m. S1: Scots Pine - Located 5.70m from the rear of house. The total canopy circumference is when measuring from the centre of the tree towards the property the canopy over hangs the property by approx 1m (6.70m) - Reduce canopy by 2-3m all round. (Works subject to TPO 626/0070/1964) (Permission not required for deadwood). Blandford House, 4 Blandford Close, Woking