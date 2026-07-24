Byfleet & West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0499: Erection of a first-floor rear infill extension and proposed part conversion of garage into habitable room. Insertion of side window, rear garden doors and 4No side rooflights. 2 Birchdale Close, West Byfleet
Canalside
PLAN/2026/0463: Sub-division of the plot to facilitate the change of use from Class E(e) to 1 x 7-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (Sui Generis) and ancillary storage to the HMO and 1 x residential unit (Class C3(a)), with associated landscaping and fenestration alterations. Woking Mental Health Resource, 2 Courtenay Road, Woking
Goldsworth Park
TREE/2026/8174: T7: Oak - Reduce height to 19m and spread to 32m current height: 22m current spread 35m (approx 3m reduction back to previous pruning points) (Works subject to TPO/0028/2008). 16 Knightswood, Woking
Heathlands
TREE/2026/8170: T1: Dying Scots Pine - Fell to ground level. T2: Silver Birch - Reduce height by approx 3m and sides by 2m to balance and shape as tree is leaning over. (Works subject to TPO 626/0349/1987). Skimbleshanks, Hook Heath Road, Woking
PLAN/2026/0484: Alterations to the listed chapel comprising the installation of a new external rainwater disposal arrangement and associated renewal of parapet cappings and flashings to facilitate improved roof drainage and address water ingress. American Chapel, Dawney Hill, Pirbright
PLAN/2026/0482: Proposed alteration of external materials to add render to existing brick walls. Fornells, Pond Road, Woking
Horsell
TREE/2026/8163: T3: Yew - Fell to near ground leve due to structural damagel. T4: Holm Oak - Reduce crown by 2m at west side and 2m clearance to lamp post. Pruning size not larger than 70mm in diameter. Cut back the damaged limb to suitable growth point to avoid further limb failure. Refer to the annotated photo. (Works subject to TPO 626/0465/1995). The Old Vicarage, Church Hill, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0504: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following the demolition of the conservatory, erection of a front porch and alterations to fenestration. 35 Kettlewell Close, Horsell
Mount Hermon
TREE/2026/8173: T1, T2, T3, T4, T5: Oak trees - At the rear of the back garden to be cut back 2-3m. S1: Scots Pine - Located 5.70m from the rear of house. The total canopy circumference is when measuring from the centre of the tree towards the property the canopy over hangs the property by approx 1m (6.70m) - Reduce canopy by 2-3m all round. (Works subject to TPO 626/0070/1964) (Permission not required for deadwood). Blandford House, 4 Blandford Close, Woking
Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0509: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 64 Princess Road, Maybury
PLAN/2026/0503: Erection of a part single-storey, part first-floor side extension and front porch. 30 Kent Road, Maybury
Decisions made, including:
Canalside
PLAN/2026/0379: Permitted. Retention of 2no non-illuminated Lodge Brothers fascia signs to the front elevation of the building. Unit 1, Midas House, 58 - 60 Goldsworth Road
Heathlands
PLAN/2026/0376: Permitted. Demolition of existing utility room, erection of a single-storey side and rear extensions, and addition of front gable addition serving as a porch canopy. Demolition of existing chimneystack and formation of new pitched roof extent above garage. Insertion of 9no. rooflights to north-west, south-west and north-east roof planes, conversion of garage to habitable accommodation and changes to external materials. Little Paddock, Brunswick Road, Brookwood
PLAN/2025/0977: Permitted. Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Okewood House, Heath House Road
PLAN/2026/0366: Permitted. Erection of a single storey front extension to enclose existing car port and convert to habitable accommodation. Changes to fenestration. Green Wake, Wych Hill Lane, Woking
Horsell
PLAN/2026/0315: Permitted. Erection of a single-storey front extension. 3 Brockenhurst Close, Horsell
Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0359: Permitted. Erection of a single-storey rear extension incorporating level access at the rear with side access ramp. 9 Engliff Lane, Pyrford, Woking
PLAN/2026/0237: Permitted. Erection of a single-storey detached building for use as a golf simulator. Pyrford Golf Club, Warren Lane, Pyrford
St John’s
PLAN/2026/0257: Permitted. Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Proposed conversion of garage to habitable accommodation with raised garage roof and alterations to fenestration. 11 Firwood Close, St John’s
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