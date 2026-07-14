Byfleet & West Byfleet

PLAN/2026/0426: Erection of a two-storey side extension following demolition of existing detached garage, erection of a two-storey front extension and front porch and erection of a single storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory and car port. Formation of rear dormer windows, insertion of rear rooflight, provision of rear balconies and alterations to fenestration and external materials. St Marys, 15 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet

Goldsworth Park

PLAN/2026/0494: Installation of an air source heat pump, rear solar panels and EV charging point. 1 Tolvaddon Close

Heathlands

PLAN/2026/0483: Formation of a front gable roof extension and bay window, erection of a single-storey rear extension, raising of existing ridge height (to provide habitable rooms within the roof space), proposed side dormer window and insertion of side rooflights, extension of front hardstanding, following removal of existing chimney, demolition of the existing conservatory and garage (Retrospective application for increased eaves height and fenestration alterations). 13 Saunders Lane, Woking

TREE/2026/8167: T1: Oak Tree - Reduce width to 9m back to previous pruning point, current width approx 12m and current height approx 14m which hangs over adjacent property (Works subject to TPO 626/0192/1975). 5 Lockswood, Brookwood

TREE/2026/8165: Oak tree: Reduce height and spread by 2m leaning tree located on boundary with neighbour's property due to reduce risk of branch stem and/or root failure. (Works subject to TPO 626/0076/1964). Barry Lodge, Pond Road, Woking

PLAN/2026/0500: Certificate of Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing single-storey rear extension. Coplow Cottage, Cinder Path, Woking

Hoe Valley

PLAN/2026/0490: Proposed 2No front dual pitched dormer windows and 1No rear box dormer window. Beechwood , Balfour Avenue, Westfield, Woking

Horsell

TREE/2026/8162: T1: Silver Birch tree - Fell to ground level and grind stump. T2: Cherry - Reduce Crown by 3m to re-shape crown. (Works subject to TPO 626/0161/1972). (Permission not required for deadwood). Rivendell, 5 Ridgeway Gardens, Horsell

PLAN/2026/0492: Proposed erection of two-storey extensions to the front, side and rear of the bungalow following demolition of conservatory, proposed upwards extension to provide first-floor accommodation by raising roof and by inserting roof lights to front, side and rear roof slopes, construction of a new chimney, erection of a front porch extension and associated works. North Lodge, Ridgeway, Horsell

TREE/2026/8157: T1: Oak - Reduce crown height and spread by 2-3m to previous points. T2 and T3: Sycamore/Cherry trees - Reduce crown height and spread by 1-2m away from neighbours roof (Works within Waldens Park Rd - Conservation Areas). 16 Waldens Park Road, Horsell

Knaphill

PLAN/2026/0481: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension. 26 Victoria Road, Knaphill

PLAN/2026/0440: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for conversion of garage into habitable room and front extension to existing garage. 11 Oakwood Gardens, Knaphill

Mount Hermon

PLAN/2026/0480: Retrospective planning permission for single-storey rear extension and erection of 2m high part boundary fence. Removal of NW chimney, alterations to fenestration and external materials (from pebble-dash to white render). 9 White Rose Lane, Woking

Pyrford

TREE/2026/8164: Beech tree - Crown lift by 5m, reduce crown by 2.5-3m and crown thin by 15% for routine maintenance (Works subject to TPO 626/0113/1971). Fir Trees, Pyrford Woods, Pyrford

TREE/2026/8149: T2: Oak Tree - Fell. T3: Holly Tree - Fell. T4: Large Oak Tree - Fell. T6: Oak Tree - Fell. T11: Oak Tree - Fell. T12: Oak Tree - Fell showing early stage AOD (Acute Oak Decline . T13: Oak Tree - Fell. T14: Scots Pine - Fell due to damage caused by woodpeckers to both sides of stem. T16: - Oak Tree - Fell. T18: Oak Tree - Remove lowest limb and previously cut stump above. T19: Oak Tree - Remove epicormic growth up to lowest lateral (approx 6m). (Works subject to TPO 626/0113/1971) Note: T5, T7, T9, T15, T17 (Permission not required for deadwood). Merrie Oaks , Pyrford Woods, Pyrford

St John’s

PLAN/2026/0498: Single-storey side extension following demolition of existing garage. Lime Cottage, St John’s Hill Road, St John’s

PLAN/2026/0448: Proposed loft conversion and insertion of front and rear rooflights. 2 Dale View

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