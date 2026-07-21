A clampdown on anti-social activities in Woking town centre is set to come into force.
A public space protection order (PSPO) will go before Woking Borough Council this evening (Thursday) after its executive approved giving Surrey Police extra powers to tackle street drinking, destructive activities and anyone using face coverings to intimidate.
It comes after a six-week consultation into crime and anti-social behaviour found 80 per cent of the 362 respondents backed the new measures.
Evidence from Surrey Police was also presented, which highlighted numerous reports of problems in Woking town centre primarily caused by a group drinking alcohol and shoplifting in the late afternoons and early evenings.
It resulted in a significant decrease in customers who were put off by the gatherings, resulting in loss of income.
Of those who took part in the consultation, 78 per cent believed anti-social behaviour was having a negative impact on the town centre and more than half the respondents had witnessed issues.
Presenting the PSPO, Councillor Steve Greentree, portfolio holder for community, said: “It supports local businesses, residents and visitors who come to our town centre to enjoy themselves. It's an important step to move forward with.”
The order, if passed by full council, could be in place for three years – although its impact will be monitored to assess if it pushes problem behaviour elsewhere.
Cllr Ian Johnson, portfolio holder for housing, said a similar order had been in place in Mount Hermon and been successful in reducing problems in the area.
He added: “It’s a good idea to have this as an extra tool for the police although, I have to say, it did surprise me that the police don’t have the tools already.
“But if this makes people in the town feel safer then that’s a very good thing.”
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