Surrey Police has launched its What’s the Point? knife crime intelligence campaign.
The Force says: “The launch of this campaign comes ahead of schools breaking for the summer holidays.
“We know it can be worrying to hear about people being injured or killed by knives, the reality is that very few people carry knives, but if someone you know is carrying a knife it’s important you share information with either the police, or independent charities like CrimeStoppers and Fearless.
“The first part of our campaign shows what happens when we receive information about knife carrying, with the ultimate message being that no matter how you report information, our top priority is keeping you safe.
“This campaign is just one element of the work we are doing to help communities feel like they can share information about knife carrying. We know it can be extremely difficult to have these conversations, especially if the person is someone you know and care about; but sharing information could stop them from making a life-changing decision and save lives.
“Did you know that young people are more likely to disclose concerns to an adult they trust than contact the police, or anonymous organisations like Fearless? That’s why we want to give you access to the knowledge and support you need so you can have those conversations.
“We continue to use a multifaceted approach working with partners to tackle knife crime, including stopping the sale and supply of knives solely intended to harm, finding and seizing knives and supporting our communities to feel safe, and we have amnesty bins the public can use to drop off their dangerous or unwanted knives and blades at the following police stations: Staines, Guildford, Caterham, Woking, Elmbridge.”
The Surrey Police website notes that: “While knife crime remains low in Surrey, in comparison to other parts of the country, we are committed to doing everything we can to tackle serious violence by working hard closely with our partner agencies and other organisations to ensure Surrey is a county that is safe, and feels safe.
“We have invested in a number of measures to help tackle knife crime. These include dedicated units, part of the wider proactive and intelligence-led activity in response to the needs of communities across Surrey – some of which you may see, but much of which is carried out by specialist covert teams.
“Carrying a knife won’t keep you safe. In fact, statistics show that you’re more likely to get hurt.
“Across our county, we collaborate with partners including councils, schools, colleges, youth agencies, businesses such as clubs and bars, British Transport Police, Crimestoppers, and Trading Standards to help keep our communities safe.”
For non-emergencies, contact Surrey Police directly either by calling 101, or by using the reporting form on https://www.surrey.police.uk/
Fearless is a dedicated youth service of the independent charity CrimeStoppers. Report anonymously by using https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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