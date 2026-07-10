Only 2.19 per cent of Surrey car thefts end with criminal charges as organised crime groups “brazenly exploit” the county’s location and access to major road networks.
Surrey Police recorded 1,551 vehicle thefts in 2025 and of those, 34 resulted in a suspect being charged or summonsed – and in three quarters of cases not a single suspect was identified.
Helen Maguire MP for Epsom and Ewell has said this shows the Government has been “asleep at the wheel” and has called for a return to proper neighbourhood policing to crack down on the issue.
She said: “Across Surrey, people rely on their cars to get to work, take their kids to school, and get themselves to the doctors and other essential services.
“It is completely unacceptable that 1,551 individuals and families in our county have had their vehicles stolen, with so few of those responsible ever brought to justice.
“How can we expect to deter would-be thieves from stealing people’s cars when so few criminals are actually being charged by Surrey Police?
“The Government is asleep at the wheel and people in Surrey are paying the price.”
She added: “Forces have been left overstretched and underfunded, without the resources they need to respond.”
The Home Office said it was carrying out the biggest reform of policing in two centuries to bring officers closer to communities they served.
They said it would ensure that policing was in the right places to tackle crimes that impact people’s lives.
They added: “We are continuing to crack down on brazen car thieves, and the new Crime and Policing Act means criminals found with signal jammers could face a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and an unlimited fine.”
The Crime and Policing Act 2026 will give officers and the wider criminal justice system new powers and will ban the possession and distribution of electronic devices such as signal jammers used to steal vehicles.
These manipulate signals from remote locking devices found in some cars and were previously legal to possess.
The Home Secretary has also commissioned an independent review of police force structures across England and Wales in an effort to deliver more responsive policing for communities.
The Government has also pledged 13,000 additional neighbourhood officers, and says there are already more than 3,100 in roles.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said they took vehicle theft extremely seriously and recognised the significant impact it had on victims, particularly where vehicles are essential for work, family life and everyday activities.
They added: “Vehicle theft remains a challenge in Surrey, partly due to the county’s location and access to major road networks, which are exploited by organised crime groups operating across the Force boundary lines.
“We continue to target those responsible through intelligence-led operations and by working closely with regional policing teams and neighbouring forces to disrupt criminal networks and bring offenders to justice.
“Investigating vehicle theft can be complex.
“Offences often occur overnight, with criminals using sophisticated methods and quickly moving stolen vehicles across force boundaries.
“These factors can make identifying suspects and securing sufficient evidence for prosecution more challenging.”
Surrey Police advises storing keys in Faraday pouches and using steering wheel locks.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.