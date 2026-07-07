Following a trial at Guildford Crown Court, Joel Hanby, of Frimley Green, was found guilty of two counts of assault on a child aged under 13.
The court heard Hanby began sexually abusing the survivor when she was seven or eight years old.
In March 2023, she found the courage to report the sexual abuse to a teacher at school. The school informed police and Hanby was arrested the following day.
Hanby was interviewed by police three times. Each time, he shifted the blame from himself; citing a drinking problem, suggesting that one of the survivor’s friends was a bad influence who may have persuaded her to lie, and claiming the survivor lied more than most children.
Once he is released from prison, having served a minimum term of 10 years, he will be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and an indefinite restraining order to prevent further contact with either the victim or her family.
In her background statement for court, the survivor’s mum recounted the impact of Hanby’s abuse on her young daughter, describing the effects on her sleep, mood, and relationship with her family.
She stressed the significant contrast in her daughter’s character after enduring such trauma with the “younger, lively, bubbly, active, and light-hearted” person she was prior to the abuse.
Detective Constable Kiki Phillips, who investigated the case, said: “We must acknowledge the bravery and resilience that the survivor has demonstrated at such a young age, throughout the investigation and court proceedings.
“As a young child, she summoned the courage to make a report of abuse that she had suffered at the hands of Hanby.
“Her compelling and detailed evidence ensured he was sent to prison immediately after the jury’s verdict, where he will be unable to cause any further harm to children.
“Over a span of years, Hanby utilised his position of trust to perpetrate inexcusable, abhorrent abuse against the survivor.
“My thoughts are with the survivor's family as I wish them the best in moving forward from this distressing period of their lives.
“I hope the survivor herself excels in achieving all of her ambitions without Hanby and his previous actions holding her back.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.