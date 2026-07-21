Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Frimley.
On Wednesday, 15 July at around 7.55pm, two vehicles, a grey Seat Arona and a blue Skoda Fabia with a black roof, came to a stop on Portsmouth Road (A325), between Frimley Park Hospital and Toby Carvery.
During the incident, a man sustained serious injuries. Police are keen to speak to a White man, believed to be in his 30s, who was seen in the area at the time.
Police are keen to establish the circumstances leading up to, and during, the incident. Did you witness it, or have dashcam footage from Portsmouth Road between around 7.45pm and 8.05pm?
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