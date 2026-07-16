The family of a Surrey bodyguard who worked for Sir David Beckham and Kim Kardashian have launched a fundraising appeal following his death in a crash near Farnham.
This week, the family of Mason Haynes, from Thames Ditton, started the Gofundme page to raise £18,000 to support them through "the weeks and months ahead."
Mr Haynes died after his motorbike was involved in a four-vehicle collision on the A287 Farnham Road, near Crondall, on the evening of Saturday, July 4, two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday.
He leaves behind his wife Fay, daughter Brooke and son Noah. A fundraising page set up on the family's behalf says the money raised will help give him "the send-off he truly deserves" and ease the financial pressures that can follow a sudden bereavement.
The family described him as "a man who never let a loved one down and who saw the deep qualities in people that others often overlooked.
"A protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart,” they added.
One friend wrote: "The world has been robbed of that rare thing… a genuinely good man."
Hampshire Police said officers were called at 7.42pm to reports of a collision between Calf Lane and Chalky Lane involving two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a BMW X3 and an LDV Maxus motorhome. A second motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Farnham, was also taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.
Detective Sergeant Edward Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said officers were appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, adding that their thoughts remained with the families of both motorcyclists.
Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Hampshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident 44260293496.
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