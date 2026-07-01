Families and visitors explored the historic craft of stained glass through two free workshops led by artist Rachel Mulligan during Farnham’s World Music Day on June 28.
Part of the New Ashgate Gallery's Craft Your Year 2026 programme, this two-part Patterns of Farnham project invited participants to paint and engrave designs inspired by Farnham's architecture and landscape.
Their individual pieces will be kiln-fired and brought together into a collaborative artwork celebrating the town's built and natural heritage.
Children and adults were introduced to traditional stained glass making techniques and developed creativity, curiosity and an appreciation of heritage crafts.
New Ashgate Gallery director Dr Outi Remes said: "These workshops show how traditional craft can bring people together across generations.”
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