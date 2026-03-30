Lightwater Leisure Centre is ready to make six new indoor padel courts open to the public.
Plans to convert two tennis courts were registered with Surrey Heath Borough Council in March 2024 and, two years later, they are now ready to welcome their first players.
The site also features a new reception, vending machines, kiosk and social spaces and comes after backing from Sport England and the Lawn Tennis Association.
A spokesperson for Surrey Heath Borough Council said ahead of the courts’ big day : “We are pleased to support this fantastic new facility, which brings a dynamic, inclusive sport to Lightwater, in response to community feedback.
“It looks amazing and I’m sure it will be a very popular addition to the park, alongside the other improvements that are being delivered. It’s a great example of partnership working offering real benefits for local people.”
Padel is a relatively new racket sport that mixes elements from both tennis and squash.
It’s played on courts that are about 25 per cent smaller than ones you are used to seeing at Wimbledon.
The Lightwater site will be operated by Pure Padel, whose mission is to grow padel by making it accessible to the widest possible number of players. The courts will be available to book and will not require membership.
Sammy Arora, founder and CEO of Pure Padel, said: “This is a hugely important opening for us as Lightwater becomes our first club in the South East.
“There is a clear appetite for padel in Surrey and we’re proud to be opening a facility that is accessible, high quality and built with the local community in mind.
“Working closely with Lifestyle Fitness and Surrey Heath Borough Council has been a key part of making this happen, and we’re excited to welcome players through the doors this week.”
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