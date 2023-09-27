Plans for a major refurbishment of Aldershot Crematorium have been given the go-ahead by Rushmoor Borough Council’s cabinet.
The cabinet has signed off the business case for the investment project and £4.726million of funding for the work to start next year.
The project will see the installation of a second cremator, a new roof, external cladding, extending the covered entrance and improving disabled access .
The work, which was given planning consent in July, will also include improved insulation, solar panels, heat harnessing and new windows.
The crematorium buildings will be closed to the public while the work is being carried out, but the council is refurbishing the chapels at the Redan Road cemetery in Aldershot so they can be used for services.
The work at Aldershot Crematorium is expected to take around nine months and the crematorium grounds will remain open throughout. Cremations will also still take place on site.
Final approval for funding will be sought at a full Rushmoor Borough Council meeting early next month.
Councillor Maurice Sheehan, deputy leader and cabinet member for operational services at Rushmoor Borough Council, said: “This represents a significant investment for the council, helping us to give an ageing asset some much needed TLC, while providing an improved bereavement service for our residents in a modern facility that will be fit for the 21st century.”