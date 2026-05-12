Woking Borough Council has permitted PLAN/2025/0607, a proposed “change of use of the premises from restaurant to adult gaming centre with associated external changes including replacement aluminium facade (Amended Plans and Description)”.
A planning statement prepared by Brown & Co JHWalter to support a full application submitted on behalf of Silverplay Ltd notes the change of use from a vacant restaurant (last used as Thai Crystal) to the adult gaming centre.
It adds: “These uses are similar in setting, character and function to retail uses, and are more commonly now seen in city and town centres in high street locations.”
However, one objector argued: “This is an inappropriate and unwelcome use of a former restaurant unit. A gambling centre is not something that should be encouraged in the town centre or anywhere in the borough. Allowing one to open creates a slippery slope, with a risk of more opening such as has happened in Aldershot.”
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