A Woking venue has received recognition as the ‘Most Dedicated Community Arts Venue 2024 - South East England’.
Phoenix Cultural Centre has been honoured for its work as a community arts venue at this year’s Non-Profit Organisation Awards.
The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work.
CEO and founder Elaine McGinty said: “We at Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC are thrilled that we have been honoured with a prestigious award! The past few years have presented numerous challenges, making this recognition particularly meaningful.
“It affirms the dedication and hard work our team has invested in fostering a vibrant community venue through culture, arts, and wellbeing.
“This strengthens our resolve to continue our mission of establishing a permanent fixture. We are committed to creating opportunities for all, building a strong, kind, and inclusive environment that will endure for generations.
“A heartfelt thank you to the organisers and judges who reached out. It was a lovely surprise to hear we had been nominated let alone won!
“Their support and recognition inspire us to keep pushing forward, ensuring that the Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC remains a beacon of community spirit and cultural enrichment.”
The Centre provides a much-needed cultural home for the diverse community of Woking. With an inclusive environment where all members of the community can practice the arts, learn skills and socialise.
The Fiery Bird music venue within the Phoenix, hosts live music gigs, workshops, mentoring, training, arts events, as well as many other projects and events to benefit the community.
Recent events and activities have included an Americana Festival, creative networking evenings, Write Out Loud Poetry open mic and Royal Society of Arts discussion. Plus charities such as Surrey Choices whose SEN adults take on supported volunteering roles.