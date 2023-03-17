A CHEEKY rabbit called Pepper is looking for his forever home – and a girlfriend.
Grey and white Pepper is eight months old. He is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he searches for his new family.
The centre’s Debbie Pearce said: “Pepper came to us after being found as a stray.
“While at Millbrook, he has had some troubles with his eyes. But all of the issues have been resolved, so he is now looking for his forever home.
“When he arrived at the centre, he was nervous. But his confidence grows every day.
“Pepper is a cheeky boy who loves food. He enjoys munching on greens, and eats grass when he is in his outdoor run. He is neutered, so can live with a neutered female bunny who is looking for a friend.
“Pepper will need to live in separate accommodation while the bonding process takes place.
“He will require a 3m by 2m by 1m hutch and run.
“His accommodation must have tunnels for him to run through, and places for him to hop on to and hide in.”
If you are interested in providing a forever home for Pepper, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an online application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.