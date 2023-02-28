TWO cockerels are looking for their forever homes.
Homer and Simpson are both one year old.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Homer and Simpson came to us after CCTV footage showed them being dumped at a recycling centre by their previous owner.
“They have officially been signed over and are now looking for their new forever homes.
“They are lovely boys who enjoy having cuddles and strokes from you.
“Homer is a bit more confident than Simpson, who starts warming to you over time.
“They get on very well together at the moment, but will need to be homed separately and live with hens.
“The boys must live in large fox-proof chicken coops, each with a secure run.
“They enjoy scratching around in mud and grass, and they love mealworms and apples.”
IF you are interested in providing a forever home for Homer or Simpson, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an online application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please send photos of your chicken accommodation. Application does not guarantee adoption.