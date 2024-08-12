An 85-year-old woman is going on the world’s fastest and Europe’s longest zip line to raise money for charity.
Daphne Mamoojee and close friend Barbara Cosgrove, 71, will be taking on the Velocity at Zip World in Wales.
They are trying to raise £3,000 for Transforming Autism, a charity that supports families with young autistic children.
“I'm supporting Transforming Autism because I have first hand experience on how challenging it can be for parents with children with autism,” Daphne said.
“I have a friend who is physically and mentally exhausted. It's good to know that transforming autism can help to provide resources and support that parents and children desperately need.
“So please reach into your pockets.”
Daphne believes that age is just a number and that no one is too old participate in a challenge like the one they are doing.
Barbara added: “I know Daphne from business networking groups and she's an absolute force of nature.
“I did the zip wire two years ago and when you are flying it is amazing!
“When you do things like this, even though you do them for charity. When you've done it, you feel a great sense of achievement.”
The Velocity has speeds of up to and over 100 miles per hour so there is no doubt it will be a challenge.
If you can support with the cost of the zip-line, accommodation and fuel in addition to raising funds for the charity. Make a donation online at: https://tinyurl.com/DYB-zip-wire-for-charity