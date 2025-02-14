Pat Clack, a lifetime resident of Woking and Send, recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a tea party in Ripley Village Hall attended by more than 80 family and friends.
Pat, born in Woking on February 6, 1925, moved with her parents to rented accommodation in Send Barns Lane when she was two whilst the house in Send Road, where she has lived for 97 years, was completed. Pat attended Send School until the age of 14.
Her first job was at Tyler’s wine store in Woking, until she joined the WAAF as soon as she could, in 1944. She loved that time as she trained and served as a wireless operator at sites including Biggin Hill and Bletchley.
After being demobbed, Pat worked for the Foreign Office, World Service and the airline BEA, now part of British Airways.
On demob leave in Cornwall, she met Eric, and they married in 1951. Her two children, Michael and Valerie, were born in 1954 and 1956 respectively.
Pat took local jobs that fitted in with the children, first as lollipop lady on May’s Corner then as school secretary in School Lane. She has four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Pat learned to knit at school, a talent that has stayed with her. She worked for several knitwear designers, testing prototypes for publication in pattern books.
She continues knitting today, and the blacksmith sculpture on Send Road is regularly yarn-bombed by Pat to commemorate significant events – thanks are due to the Guides and the knitting group for cleaning and decorating the blacksmith in Pat’s honour!
Pat later joined the Red Cross, becoming the centre organiser and running the junior section (Cadets) in Send for many years.
She celebrated her big birthday with a card from the King and Queen and, among other entertainment, two sets of wartime favourites from the Haywood Sisters.