Passengers on South Western Railway (SWR) services are being advised to check their journeys before travelling over the festive season due to major engineering works.
The works, taking place in the Woking area, will affect services from Monday, 23 December 2024, to Sunday, 5 January 2025, leading to longer travel times and bus replacement services.
Trains to London from Farnham, Alton, Petersfield, Fleet and other local stations are set to be affected.
Steve Tyler, SWR’s performance and planning director, said: “Christmas is always a busy time on the railway and due to service alterations, we recommend customers check journey planners carefully before travelling.
“Trains will stop running earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and, as usual, there will be no trains on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
“We strongly advise anyone planning to travel between Monday 23 December 2024 and Sunday 5 January 2025 to check their journey carefully and allow extra time as journeys will take longer than usual. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”
There will be no trains on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but a limited number of additional services will run from London Waterloo in the early hours of New Year’s Day, calling at stations in London and Surrey.
The location of the engineering works on the main line at Woking means significant impact on routes to Southampton, Basingstoke, Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Exeter.
SWR’s normal timetable will resume on Monday 6 January 2025.