Commuter services from across Surrey and Hampshire were disrupted on Friday morning (December 6) after a nationwide communications fault.
South Western Railway services were delayed or cancelled with the delays expected to continue until midday.
The communications issue meant train drivers were unable to contact the relevant signalling centres, preventing services from starting on time. A system reset is currently underway to resolve the problem.
