Bobby and Gregg, a pair of cheeky Degus, are wanting a forever home.
When they arrived at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, the approximately one-year-olds were a little dishevelled and underweight having come from a home where there were over 70 Degus and their welfare needs were not being met.
However, with a bit of time and care from RSPCA staff and volunteers, the two little chaps are now in a better condition and ready to find a new home.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “They will need to live in a 3ft by 2ft double tiered cage and they must have access to lots of toys and enrichment to keep them busy such as wooden, rope and cardboard toys.
“They will need exercise wheels and tunnels - to keep your degus busy.
“Their housing should be large enough for them to run, jump, climb, chew, dust bathe, dig and nest, as well as eat, drink and toilet.
“They need access to fresh hay and need to be fed degu nuggets. A dust bath is important this should be a shallow, heavy bowl filled with suitable sand (chinchilla sand is ideal for this).
“It needs to be offered at certain times. The bowl should be big enough for them to roll around in and the dust should be around 4cm deep.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Bobby and Gregg, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.