WOKING rail passengers are being urged to only travel “if absolutely necessary” on two days next week, due to planned RMT strike action.
South Western Railway (SWR) has warned of severely reduced services on Thursday and Saturday, 16 and 18 March. While Network Rail strike action has been called off, industrial action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union is still due to take place.
With 40% of the overall workforce eligible to strike, including guards, dispatchers and depot shunters, SWR’s contingency managers will only be able to cover a limited number of services between 7am and 6.30pm on both Thursday and Saturday. On Friday 17 March, services will also start later than usual, at around 7am.
“I’m afraid I have to once again urge our customers to only travel if absolutely necessary on Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 March, and if you do have to travel, please check your entire journey as long-planned engineering works will affect services on the Saturday,” saidSouth Western Railway’s chief operating officer, Stuart Meek.
“Our contingency managers are stepping in to provide the best service we can, and we thank our customers for their ongoing patience during these latest RMT strikes.”
Engineering work on Saturday 18 March affect the mainline between London Waterloo and Southampton Central, with no trains between Woking and Basingstoke. Rail replacement bus services will not be running.
On Thursday 16 March, the following services will run between 0700 and 1830:
Two trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Southampton Central
Four trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Woking
Two trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Basingstoke
One train per hour in each direction between Guildford and Woking
On Saturday 18 March, the following services will run between 0700 and 1830:
Two trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Hounslow
Four trains per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Woking
One train per hour in each direction between Woking and Guildford