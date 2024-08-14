Keen to encourage the families to become part of the settled community, Alder noted: “We encouraged these people to seek and gain an honest livelihood by work, to be thrifty in their habits, and for the sake of their children to leave their present wandering life, and settle down and seek continuous employment. We urged them to give up begging, and warned them against stealing and trespassing. Both in their tents and in the cottage of Mrs Harrison, where we met them in the week, they ever showed gratitude for what was done for them.”