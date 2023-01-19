THE new Chief Constable of Surrey Police has been confirmed as Tim De Meyer following a meeting of the county’s police and crime panel on Tuesday.
Police and crime commissioner Lisa Townsend had previously announced he was her preferred candidate for the post following a selection process carried out earlier this month.
Currently an Assistant Chief Constable with Thames Valley Police, he will replace the outgoing Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, who departs Surrey Police in April after being elected as the next head of the National Police Chiefs Council.
“It will be a privilege to be the Chief Constable of Surrey Police and I cannot wait to get started in April,” he said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I must thank the policing and crime commissioner and the police and crime panel for putting their trust in me to lead Surrey Police into its next chapter.
“I am determined to repay this trust by taking my responsibility to build on the strong foundations already in place.
“By working together with our partners and the public, Surrey Police will rise to the crime-fighting challenges ahead and continue to earn the trust and confidence of all our communities.
The commissioner said: “Tim was the outstanding candidate in a strong field during the interview process. His vision for forging an exciting future for policing in Surrey shone through at the meeting.
“I believe he will bring a wealth of experience from a varied policing career and the Force will be in great hands with him at the helm.
“I was really impressed with the energy, passion and commitment he showed both on Tuesday and during the selection process, which I am confident will make him an inspirational and exceptional leader for the Force.
“I know he is really looking forward to the challenge and working with our policing teams, partners and residents in continuing to make Surrey one of the safest counties in the country for our communities.”