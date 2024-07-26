It's time to get thepar-TEA started as a new Japanese Bubble tea shop is set to open in Woking.
CHAKAI is making the move from Bicester in Oxfordshire to Victoria Place. The store’s name means ‘tea party’ in Japanese.
On the website, the shop said: “We hope our customers can enjoy a cup of tea and snacks at their leisure during their busy days.
“We have moved to Woking to serve a broader customer base. Look forward to meeting you there!”
The owners are originally from Hong Kong and travelled across different cities in Asia before settling in the UK. They want to deliver the most original taste with a modern touch and highlight their heritage.
Some of the teas on the menu include taro boba green milk tea, Hong Kong milk tea with red bean, Thai tea, Matcha latte and more. It is expected to open in early August.