A “very important site” that will define the gateway to a new 1,200 home Surrey development has been approved.
The 114 hectare Deepcut regeneration is well underway and the latest planning application to be approved will create a 90 bed care home, described as “an absolute attribute” to Surrey Heath.
The plans, by CHD Living, were unanimously agreed at the borough council’s November planning meeting with officers and councillors singing its praises.
Planning officer Sarita Bishop said: “I think this is a very important site, it’s the first thing you see when you come in.
“In terms of what is being proposed, I think it is design excellence, it will be an absolute attribute to this part of the site.”
The home will feature 70 care beds and 20 care suites for “elderly, frail and dementia residents who require high level 24 hour care”.
It has been designed, planning papers said “to evoke the character of a traditional vernacular farmyard” with a distinct large scale central barn and a series of smaller elongated stable-like wings.
The building will include reception areas, a kitchen, bistro, laundry, hydro pool, gym, cinema, and offices.
Councillor Shaun Garrett (Conservative, Old Dean) asked how long it would take for the site to resemble artist impressions and was told many of the trees, including a grade A oak, were already in place.
Ms Bishop said: “That was something that was quite refreshing.
“They are creating a lifestyle for a group of people so they want it to look as good as possible.”
Overall, the former military barracks site is spread across 114 hectares and has permission for 1,200 new dwellings. The care home is being provided as part of the community agreement with the developers.