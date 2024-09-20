Oasis Play, a brand-new soft play centre, has launched in the former Old Tea Terrace space next to Primark.
Set to become a vibrant hub for local families, it will feature a variety of age-appropriate play areas, including slides, climbing frames, ball pools and interactive games. A dedicated sensory room will offer a bookable space, ensuring an even more inclusive and welcoming experience for all visitors, while a comfortable seating zone will allow parents to relax as their children play and explore.
Oasis Play will also host regular events, such as birthday parties, toddler groups, and themed play days.
Meanwhile, The Works has relocated to a larger unit next to Trespass in Town Mall, doubling in size compared to its previous premises. Shoppers have praised the extra space and accessibility, particularly for wheelchair users, making it a more inclusive and enjoyable place to shop.
The new location also boasts a wider range of products, including books, stationery, arts and crafts supplies, toys, and games.
Rounding out the new enhancements, the popular Italian restaurant Zizzi is set to open this month in the former Lucciano’s unit on Mercier Walk.
Renowned for its wood-fired pizzas, fresh pasta and tempting antipasti, Zizzi will provide a warm, inviting atmosphere perfect for family-friendly dining.
“We're thrilled to welcome Oasis Play and Zizzi to Victoria Place, along with the exciting expansion of The Works,” said centre manager John Paul Jackson. “These developments further strengthen our reputation as a family-friendly destination.
"We’re confident that these new and improved offerings will attract more visitors and deliver an even more enjoyable and fulfilling experience for our entire community."
The developments reflect Victoria Place's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional experiences for visitors.
To discover everything Victoria Place has to offer, including its full line-up of stores, visit www.vpwoking.co.uk