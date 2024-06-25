A fearful mare is looking for a patient, gentle and experienced companion home.
Lexie, a six-year old skewbald Trotter-type mare standing at approximately 14hh, was found after being abandoned.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, said: “We don’t know much about Lexie’s past but she has a number of scars and was very fearful of the headcollar when she first arrived with us.
“She was especially worried when she first met our farrier but after a few weeks of training, she was able to have a full trim.
“Lexie has come on in leaps and bounds while at Millbrook, but still finds anything new very scary.
“She is looking for a home who will help her discover that the world isn’t so bad. Lexie responds well to clicker training so, ideally, this would be continued in her new home.
“Her farrier in future will also need to be very kind and patient as she is still unsure of having her feet picked up by new people.
“Lexie is microchipped, passported and is up-to-date with worming and vaccinations.
“Her adoption fee is £300.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Lexie, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form.
RSPCA Millbrook is having a car boot sale on Saturday July 13.
Sellers will set up from 9am, charged at £10 for cars, £12 for SUVs, and £15 for vans.
It will be open for buyers from 10am to 1pm.
There is no need to book, but it will be weather dependent.