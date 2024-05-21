A cheeky but rather nervous rabbit is looking for his forever home where he will be given lots of time and gentle handling to get him used to people and everyday things in life. Sawyer, who is about three months old, arrived at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham after being found in a big group of rabbits that weren't getting the proper care they needed. Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook, said: “He has just been neutered so will need to live in separate accommodation whilst the bonding process takes place. “This cheeky chap loves his food. He really is not fussy and loves munching on fruit and veg as well as hay and grass. “He will need to live in a 3m x 2m x 1m hutch and run (attached at all times). “Rabbits are active and need to be able to hop, run, jump, dig and stretch out fully when lying down. “Sawyer will need enough room to exercise and stand up fully on his back legs without his ears touching the roof. “He will need constant access to safe hiding places to escape if he's feeling worried. “Rabbits are intelligent and inquisitive. If they're bored, they may suffer, so Sawyer will need daily exercise to stay fit and healthy and enriched. “He could live with a neutered female rabbit.” If you are interested in providing a home for Sawyer, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.