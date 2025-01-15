There’s a light at the end of the Hindhead Tunnel for drivers as a speed restriction is about to be lifted.
The speed limit on the northbound carriageway between the A333 Grayshott junction and the Thursley side of the tunnel has been 40mph for several months.
The limit was imposed well before Christmas as a safety precaution while efforts took place to fix an “intermittent fault” affecting some traffic signals.
The southbound restriction has already been lifted while National Highways are confident of removing the 40mph northbound limit by the end of the month.
“We are carrying out final testing of the system before removing the reduced limit by the end of the month,” said a spokesperson before thanking drivers for their patience.