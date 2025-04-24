A rare feather golf ball inscribed with “King James VI Club. Perth” and “1807 Martins??” has teed up a real puzzle for auctioneers at John Nicholson’s, who will sell it on May 14.
The mystery: the King James VI Golf Club, referenced on the ball, wasn’t founded until 1858, more than 50 years after the ball’s inscription date. Located on a river island in Perth, the club’s history stretches back to 1502, but the ball’s timing raises questions. Made of hide and stuffed with feathers, featherie balls like this one were used for more than 200 years, long before modern golf balls took over.
With an estimate of £5,000–£10,000, this royal relic could offer a hole-in-one investment.