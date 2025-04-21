People in Petersfield had a roaring good time on Easter Monday for a good cause despite the gloomy weather.
The Square became the stage for an appearance from a group of dinosaurs and performances from Alton Morris, Mafficking Border Morris and Victory Morris.
The event was to mark Graeme Lloyd’s 108.7 mile walk to raise money and awareness for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA)- while dressed as a dinosaur.
Accompanied by his friends, also dressed as dinosaurs, Graeme said: “We were hoping that the people of Petersfield would come out and support us and they have. It is fantastic!
“I lost my mother in 2019 to MND, and then my grandmother died in January this year. My aunty currently has the disease - all the women in my family have all been afflicted with it.
“This is just something I can do that's positive to try and bring about trying to find a cure.”
Graeme said by having Morris dancing and dinosaurs, it creates discussion and helps bring more awareness to the disease.
The marathon will stopover over in Frensham, Guildford, Epsom, Bromley, Greenwich and then end with the London Marathon on April 27.
Ashley Morgan, who has MND, said: “I have motor neurone disease, they don't know what causes it and they have no cure for it.
“I've had it for over 20 years so I'm still just trying to do as much as I can and help raise awareness. That's my interest in helping Graham with this whole epic journey.
“What he's doing is unbelievable, I take my hat off to him.”
Graeme is hoping to raise £10,000 for the MNDA and so far has raised more than £6,000!
Town Crier Faye Thompson added: “I wanted Petersfield to give them all a warm welcome. I can't believe how happy I am seeing all this coming together, and I think it creates a lovely community atmosphere.”