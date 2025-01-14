Martin Shaw plays Sir Thomas More when Robert Bolt’s award-winning play A Man For All Seasons comes to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford next month.
Sir Thomas – scholar, ambassador, Lord Chancellor and friend to King Henry VIII – is, above all, a man of integrity, loved by the common people and his own family.
When Henry demands a divorce from Catherine of Aragon, clearing the way for him to marry Anne Boleyn, the staunchly Catholic More is forced to choose between his loyalty and his conscience, committing an incredible act of defiance.
Shaw, one of the UK’s best-loved actors, is known to millions for his television roles in Judge John Deed, Inspector George Gently and The Professionals. His recent West End stage appearances include Hobson’s Choice, The Best Man and Twelve Angry Men.
The cast also includes Gary Wilmot (The Common Man), Edward Bennett (Thomas Cromwell), Abigail Cruttenden (Alice More), Nicholas Day (Cardinal Wolsey) and Orlando James (Henry VIII).
Wilmot’s career has seen him take on iconic West End roles in Me & My Girl, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Wicked.
A leading actor of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Edward Bennett’s stage credits include major productions of Hamlet, Love’s Labour’s Lost, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth.
On television, Abigail Cruttenden is known for BBC’s Not Going Out as well as Sharpe and Benidorm on ITV.
Nicholas Day has enjoyed a long career on stage and screen. He is best known for roles in ITV’s Minder as well as BBC’s New Tricks and Goodnight Sweetheart.
A Man For All Seasons runs from Monday 24 February to Saturday 1 March at 7.30pm, also Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets from £36, concessions from £18.
For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/man-for-all-seasons or call the box office on 01483 440000.