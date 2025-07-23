I’ve already seen the production, and it’s ambitious – but it’s also a riot. There are two plays: The Comedy of Errors, performed with the audience in traditional seats facing the main stage, and A Company of Rascals, staged across five locations in and around the newly refurbished Yvonne Arnaud. A single cast performs both plays, and the evening is a masterclass in comic timing and inventive storytelling. Shakespeare’s farcical tale of mistaken identity is paired with Phil Porter’s witty new companion piece, set in the same world and offering a tongue-in-cheek glimpse behind the scenes.