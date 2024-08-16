A man in his 20s shot by armed police in Knaphill last Sunday has died in hospital.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon (16 August) Surrey Police said: “Following the shooting of a man by police in Woking on Sunday, 11 August, we can confirm that he has since died in hospital. Our thoughts are with everyone affected at this difficult time.
An independent investigation was launched after the man was shot by armed police in the early hours of the morning.
Surrey Police said: “Officers were called to an address on Nursery Road, Knaphill, at 00.36am this morning (Sunday, 11 August) following reports of an altercation between two people including a man armed with a weapon in the street.
“Officers attended and a man in his 20s was shot by armed police at the scene.”
The man was taken to hospital where he was described as “critical but stable”.
The police statement continued: “Both parties involved in this incident are known to each other, and there is no anticipated risk to the wider public. A weapon has been recovered.
“We have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and will be supporting their investigation.
“We are appealing for anyone with any information that might assist with our enquiries to get in touch. If you saw or heard anything between 00.15am and 1.30am, or have CCTV, video doorbell, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of this incident, please contact us quoting PR/45240091308 via https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or by calling 101.